Exclusive: Liverpool suffer blow to sign 24 G/A attacker to replace Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Breaking News

Liverpool would be looking to replace Darwin Nunez at the end of the season and they have already identified their transfer targets.

The Reds have been previously linked with a move for Brighton attacker Joao Pedro to replace the Uruguayan attacker at Anfield.

As the season edges closer to finish, Arne Slot’s side are keeping their options open and exploring the market with the intention of bolstering their attack.

According to Caught Offside sources, the Premier League leaders are interested in a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

After scoring 17 goals in the Premier League this season along with five assists and two goals in the Carabao Cup to take the Magpies to the final of that competition, the Sweden international attacker has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

As per our sources, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keen to strengthen their offensive line and will be keeping a close eye on Isak.

However, the transfer looks complicated due to Newcastle’s current stance.

Eddie Howe’s side are planning to extend Swedish striker Isak’s contract until 2030/2031 and reward him for another great season with a salary increase.

Liverpool would have to break their transfer record to sign Isak

Sources said Newcastle United could listen to offers of around €150-€170 million if Isak fails to extend his contract.

Such a fee would be out of Liverpool’s reach, who have adopted a conservative approach in the transfer market in recent times.

Due to the finances involved in signing bringing Isak to Anfield, the Reds may turn their attention to other affordable targets.

Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram is another name being linked with a move to Anfield to replace the struggling Nunez.

Along with strengthening their attack, the Reds are considering defensive options in the market as well and Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is one of their targets.