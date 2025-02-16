Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The French International defender has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The 24-year-old has now reacted to the links with the Spanish club and revealed that it is very flattering for him that the top clubs across the world are keen on him. However, he has also admitted that he is focused on the job at hand, and he will let his agent deal with the interest from other clubs.

He said to Telefoot: “To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering! Now I’m focusing on this season, giving it my all and I’ll let my agents take care of the rest.”

The fact that the defender is happy with interest from Real Madrid will certainly worry Liverpool fans. They will hope that the defender commits his long-term future to the club and stays for the long term. He is one of their key players and Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose him. Virgil van Dijk will be out of contract in the summer, and Liverpool cannot afford to lose two of their best defenders in one window.

Real Madrid could use Konate

It is no secret that Real Madrid need defensive reinforcements. They need a quality defender and they have been linked with multiple players. Konate would be an exceptional acquisition for them. The French international is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he has the quality to succeed in La Liga as well. He could transform Real Madrid defensively and help them tighten up at the back.

The player has already shown his quality in England and he could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid comes forward with an official offer to sign the player at the end of the season.