Liverpool plot summer move for ‘technically excellent’ €65m-rated Frenchman

A general view of Liverpool flags and banners outside of Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

The 18-year-old midfielder has attracted a lot of interest from top European clubs with his performances in the French league and Liverpool are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from AnfieldWatch, the player is valued at €65 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

The midfielder has been described as someone who is ‘technically excellent’ by French football expert Rob Brainer.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and 18-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He is capable of slotting into the role of a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He will add physicality, work rate and defensive cover to the side.

The opportunity to join Liverpool could be quite exciting for the player and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay up for the youngster. €65 million is a steep price to pay for a player who is largely unproven at the highest level. With that said, he is a tremendous talent with a big future and he could justify the investment in the long-term.

Can Liverpool convince PSG to sell Zaire-Emery?

Meanwhile, PSG are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell players for money. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince them with a lucrative proposal.

Liverpool are currently pushing for the league title and the Champions League this season. They will look to compete at the highest level regularly and they need a deeper squad with more quality. The 18-year-old will certainly help them improve in the midfield if he joins the club.

Furthermore, Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 18-year-old fulfil his world-class potential.