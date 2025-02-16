Liverpool and Man City learn Xavi Simons’ price tag ahead of potential summer transfer

RB Leipzig have set a staggering €100 million asking price for Xavi Simons ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

In a move that surprised many, the Dutch star’s loan from PSG was made permanent in January. For months, it was unclear whether Leipzig could keep Simons beyond this season, but they put all doubts to rest by sealing a club-record €50 million deal that could rise to €80 million with bonuses.

Despite the signing, it’s no secret that Simons’ stay in Leipzig might not be a long one, with his contract only until 2027. Now some of Europe’s major clubs are believed to be circling, so the Bundesliga side anticipates strong interest in the coming transfer windows.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Leipzig aren’t in a rush to sell and they are helped by the face Benjamin Sesko is expected to leave in the forthcoming window. Meanwhile, Castello Lukeba also pushing for a new challenge.

This means that the club should generate enough funds to balance their books without offloading Simons. As a result, they’ve placed a hefty €100m price tag on him, according to Sport.

Which clubs are monitoring Xavi Simons ahead of the summer window?

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all been monitoring Simons’ situation, but meeting Leipzig’s valuation could be a challenge.

United are unlikely to afford him at that price, while Liverpool may hesitate to spend that much. City, fresh off a €218m January spending spree, remain confident in their financial standing and reportedly see Simons as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, whose contract expires this summer.

If any club is willing to match Leipzig’s demands, the Germans may have no choice but to listen—but it won’t be an easy deal to pull off.