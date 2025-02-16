Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, they have a “very strong” interest in the 25-year-old striker who has scored 19 goals for the Magpies this season. He is valued in excess of £100 million and Liverpool manager Arne Slot feels that he could be the perfect acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer when his contract expires and they need a prolific goal-scorer to replace him. Isak could be the ideal acquisition. He has established himself as the best striker in the league and he will want to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to fight for league titles and compete in the Champions League regularly.

Can Liverpool afford a premium for Isak?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay a club-record fee to get the deal done.

The report states that they could be willing to cash in on players like Darwin Nunez at the end of the season. The South American has done reasonably well since joining the club, but he is not a reliable goalscorer. Liverpool need someone who can find the back of the net consistently. Isak would be an exceptional acquisition for them. The 25-year-old is capable of operating across the front three and he could transform Liverpool in the attack.

Liverpool are currently pushing for the league title and they are on top of the Champions League standings as well. They have also made it to the finals of the English League Cup. It remains to be seen whether they can win major trophies this season. It will certainly help them attract world-class players like Isak.