Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 21-year-old RB Leipzig attacker has done quite well for the German outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. He has been described as a “difference-maker” by Marco Rose recently.

He has a long-term contract with the Bundesliga side, and they would be willing to negotiate his departure if they receive an offer of around €70 million, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if the three English clubs are willing to submit a lucrative proposal to sign him.

Simons is capable of operating as the second striker, a winger, as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the attack, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three clubs.

Xavi Simons would be a quality addition

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, especially if Mohamed Salah leaves the club in the summer. The Egyptian will be a free agent in the summer and he is yet to commit his long-term future to the club. Simons could be a quality long-term replacement.

Manchester United need more productivity in the final third as well. Signing the Dutch International attacker could prove to be a wise decision for them. His ability to slot multiple attacking roles will be an added bonus. He will help create scoring opportunities in the final third and find the back of the net as well.

As far as Manchester City are concerned, they are looking to bring a quality long-term alternative to Kevin De Bruyne and they view the Dutchman as an ideal candidate to replace the Belgian superstar.

All three clubs have the financial muscle to pay €70 million for Simons and it remains to be seen when he ends up. They will be attractive destinations for him and Simons will want to challenge for major trophies with them.