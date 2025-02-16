Man United have reportedly made an offer for Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made a verbal offer to Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian striker edging closer to a major career move.

Osimhen has been lighting up the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray this season, despite a recent two-game goal drought. The 26-year-old has still managed to rack up an impressive 17 goals and five assists in 23 appearances during his loan spell with the club.

Galatasaray have already tried to secure Osimhen on a permanent deal – offering €65 million to Napoli, but the Italian club has turned it down. Now, it seems they’ve accepted that keeping their star forward beyond this season is unlikely, with other clubs now firmly entering the race.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, both Man United and Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain have tabled verbal contract offers for Osimhen. He claims both clubs are prepared to trigger his €75 million release clause but didn’t disclose how the striker has responded. However, Sabuncuoglu did reveal that Osimhen is on the verge of a crucial career decision.

Offers in for Victor Osimhen already

Speaking to Turkish outlet Haber Sari Kirmizi, Sabuncuoglu provided further insight into the situation: “Victor Osimhen is about to sign a deal with a world-renowned management company. In fact, a Real Madrid player is helping facilitate these discussions. This significantly reduces the chances of him staying at Galatasaray beyond June. Both PSG and Manchester United have made verbal offers regarding salary and contract length.”

“Since both clubs are willing to meet Napoli’s release clause, it will be incredibly difficult for Galatasaray to compete. A summer move looks almost certain.”

Despite the strong links, questions remain over whether Man United can actually afford Osimhen. The club has well-documented financial struggles owing to PSR,, which could complicate any potential deal. The club are down to the bare bones in the attacking department – while the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have failed to find the net consistently.