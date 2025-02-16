Ruben Amorim of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

The 26-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world, and he has scored 34 goals in all competitions this season. The Swedish International has bagged 22 goals in 21 league appearances for his side and Manchester United could use a prolific goalscorer like him.

According to Fichajes, they would be willing to offer around £62.5 million for the striker.

Gyokeres has been previously described as the “top player” by Arsenal star David Raya. There is no doubt that he is a world-class player and he could transform Manchester United in the attack. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who are still getting to grips with English football.

Manchester United need to improve their squad if they want to fight for major trophies and bridge the gap with the elite clubs. Signing a prolific goal-scorer could take them to a whole new level. It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are willing to sanction his departure for the reported offer in the coming months.

Can Amorim convince the player to join?

Having Ruben Amorim at the helm could certainly help Manchester United get a deal across the line. Gyokeres has played under the Portuguese manager during their time together at Sporting CP and he could be keen on a reunion.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. The 26-year-old will want to test himself in the Premier League and moving to Old Trafford could be an exciting option.

The player is at the peak of his powers and he could easily justify a premium investment, even if Manchester United are told to pay over the odds for him.