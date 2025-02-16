“What happened to my club?” – Ruben Amorim accused of Jose Mourinho tactics against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Jose Mourinho and Ruben Amorim with Man Utd badge
Ruben Amorim has been compared to Jose Mourinho (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been accused of ‘parking the bus’ against Tottenham Hotspur.

The head coach had a mountain of injuries to deal with going into the game – not least Amad Diallo who is set to miss the rest of the season.

Amorim confirmed via Sky Sports: “I think Amad Diallo will be out for the rest of the season, yes”.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

“There are seasons when everything happens at the same time. Maybe we will find new ways to create situations”.

But there was still an expectancy to play well against Spurs as the pair faced off in the late kick-off on Sunday – with the London side getting the opening goal.

James Maddison was there to pounce on a mistake made by Andre Onana in goal to fire the away side ahead.

The opening exchanges saw the Old Trafford club pinned back and with just 35% of the ball as of 30 minutes played. 

The manner in which the home side were playing saw a number of Man United fans take to social media to complain.

Most were unhappy that the club were unable to get on the ball – while others were not happy that the side let in such an easy goal.

More Stories Amad Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *