Ruben Amorim has been compared to Jose Mourinho (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been accused of ‘parking the bus’ against Tottenham Hotspur.

The head coach had a mountain of injuries to deal with going into the game – not least Amad Diallo who is set to miss the rest of the season.

Amorim confirmed via Sky Sports: “I think Amad Diallo will be out for the rest of the season, yes”.

“There are seasons when everything happens at the same time. Maybe we will find new ways to create situations”.

But there was still an expectancy to play well against Spurs as the pair faced off in the late kick-off on Sunday – with the London side getting the opening goal.

James Maddison was there to pounce on a mistake made by Andre Onana in goal to fire the away side ahead.

The opening exchanges saw the Old Trafford club pinned back and with just 35% of the ball as of 30 minutes played.

The manner in which the home side were playing saw a number of Man United fans take to social media to complain.

Most were unhappy that the club were unable to get on the ball – while others were not happy that the side let in such an easy goal.

Parking the bus against a 14th place Premier League team, what happened to my club — . (@utdcynical) February 16, 2025

If I had a quid for every time this keeper makes a routine save and palms the ball straight back into the 6 yard box then I wouldn't have to work another day in my life. — Alternative MUFC. (@AlternativeMUFC) February 16, 2025

Onana is a liability — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) February 16, 2025

United I love you but we are just so so bad. I love Garnacho but that is just unacceptable he has to hit the target minimum. #mufc — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) February 16, 2025

The Glazers are dooming the club.

INEOS are dooming the club.

The players are dooming the club.

The fans can’t stop arguing amongst themselves. #MUFC in TOTAL crisis — ?Steeze Trafford?? (@iamsteezze) February 16, 2025

Looking at us without the ball, we are so slow and lethargic. No runners in this team. #MUFC #mufc — MatchDay United ? (@RidleyRipley1) February 16, 2025