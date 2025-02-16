Man Utd striker could join Leeds United in the summer; Ruben Amorim is fed up

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has struggled since his move from Atalanta.

The Denmark international striker joined the club with huge expectations but his move to Old Trafford has not worked out the way the Red Devils had hoped.

It took him a while to get going in the Premier League and last season he showed promising signs but this season has been disastrous for him.

The attacker has scored just two goals in the Premier League this season in 19 appearances and manager Ruben Amorim is fed up.

The Portuguese has failed to get the best out of the attacker and it has been frustrating for the manager and the fans.

Man United’s rivals Leeds United, who are in the Championship at the moment, are keeping tabs on the attacker and could make a move for him if they win promotion to the Premier League, according to Ontheminute.

The Whites are currently second in the Championship and they are one of the favourites to get promoted to the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund to Leeds United?

Hojlund is struggling to convince the Man United manager to keep him beyond this season.

The fact that the Red Devils are currently looking for new attackers in the market shows that they have no faith in Hojlund.

United have been linked with a big money move for Manchester City’s former attacker Julian Alvarez, who is shining for Atletico Madrid this season.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is an admirer of the attacker but he would only be willing to sign Hojlund if the striker is available for a reduced fee, as per the report.

The fans might not like Hojlund moving to Leeds but if they can get a new attacker who is experienced and is a better goal scorer than the Dane, then they would not have any issue.

