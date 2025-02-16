Newcastle United can sign the ‘best penalty taker’ in Premier League for £50million

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shouts instructions (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking for a new right-winger after identifying the position as their priority for the next transfer window.

The Magpies have deployed Jacob Murphy on the right-wing this season but the departure of Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window has left them short in that position.

One of the players they are targeting to address that issue is Brentford’s in-form attacker Bryan Mbuemo.

According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe’s side can sign the Premier League attacker for £50 million.

Mbuemo has been in brilliant form this season for Thomas Frank’s side, scoring 14 goals in the league in 25 games.

Following the departure of striker Ivan Toney last year, Mbuemo has taken the responsibility to score goals for the team and that has resulted in him reaching a new height in his career.

The 25-year-old is a Newcastle United target and his contract situation at Brentford could work in the favour of the Magpies.

Mbuemo has a contract that runs until 2026 and that could force Brentford to make a decision on his future as early as the summer transfer window this year.

Newcastle United are desperate for a new right-winger

Howe’s attack at the moment consists of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, who are certain starters for the club. An addition to the right-wing would complete their attack and make them a formidable force in the league.

Mbuemo would be the ideal player for Newcastle and he is someone who would add not only goals but creativity to the team.

Newcastle are expected to face tough competition to sign the attacker in the summer.

Liverpool have been linked with the right-winger and Jamie Carragher believes he would be the right replacement of Mohamed Salah at the club if the Egyptian leaves this summer.

“I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill? He is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at.”

Brentford manager Frank recently described Mbuemo as the best penalty taker in the league.