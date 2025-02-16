“Good for him as a player” – Rafa Benitez urges Liverpool star to leave the club

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Reds have still not agreed new contracts with Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All the three players are set to become free agents at the end of the season and their long term future at Anfield still remains unresolved.

Out of the three players, Alexander-Arnold is most likely to leave the club to join Real Madrid, who have been linked with a move for the Liverpool right-back for a long time.

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez has now joined the conversation and given his blessings to the Reds defender to make the move from Anfield to Santiago Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid is an attacking team, they are the best team in Spain and they will continue to be the best team in Spain,” he told Sky Sports, as reported by The Mirror.

“Even if Barcelona or Atletico Madrid are doing well, Real Madrid still has the potential, so they will always be there.

“For an attacking defender in an attacking team you have more chances to make assists and to create situations in attack, and that will be good for him as a player. He’s doing that in Liverpool so it’s not a surprise, but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years.”

“If I as a Liverpool fan say he will stay it’s much better because he will give us something special. But if he goes, as a Real Madrid kid all my life, and also a fan in Spain, it will also be good for Real Madrid and for him.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told to leave Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold has been in fine form for the Premier League giants this season and his performances are one of the major reasons why Liverpool are challenging for the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old right-back has made more than 300 appearances for the club and under former manager helped the club win the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

He is a boyhood Liverpool fan but it appears that his head is turned by interest from Real Madrid, where he could get the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the world including Kylian Mbappe and his best friend Jude Bellingham.

The Reds would obviously want the player to stay at the club but it seems they have left it too late to sort out his future and he has already made up his mind to leave for a move to Spain.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold.