Marcus Tavernier of AFC Bournemouth is wanted by Newcastle reportedly (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are doing their homework on Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier, according to reports.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their attack this summer with the Cherries man high on the list, reveals TBR Football.

Eddie Howe is particularly keen to add more firepower on the right wing, aiming to bring balance to an attack that has leaned heavily on Anthony Gordon’s threat from the left. They need to replace Miguel Almiron, who departed for Atlanta United in January.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Newcastle are already closing in on the signing of Antonio Cordero but the Magpies also want a more experienced addition to their frontline. Now it’s thought that Tavernier has emerged as a potential target.

Newcastle are already laying the groundwork for a possible summer move for the Bournemouth winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tavernier, whose brother James had a spell at Newcastle before moving to Wigan in 2014, has been in fine form this season – he has scored twice and registered five assists in 18 appearances, helping Bournemouth climb to a European spot in the Premier League.

What other players are Newcastle monitoring ahead of the summer?

Tavernier isn’t the only name on Newcastle’s shortlist. The club is also monitoring Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko, and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, while Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is another player they admire.

If Newcastle make a move for Tavernier this summer, it would be something of a homecoming. Born and raised in Newcastle, he spent time at the club’s academy before moving to Middlesbrough in 2013. He is now plying his trade in the Premier League and enjoying a great season.

Speaking to Bournemouth’s official website last season, Tavernier said: “Most of my friends are Newcastle fans. I grew up in Newcastle and lived there while I was at Middlesbrough. I know a lot about the city, the club, and everything that comes with it.”