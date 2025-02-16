Amad Diallo and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed the worst fears about Amad Diallo’s injury – claiming that he’s likely to be out for the season.

Over the past 24 hours, reports surfaced suggesting the Ivorian winger had suffered a serious setback – adding to the Red Devils’ growing injury crisis. Initially, Amorim downplayed concerns, saying Diallo would be sidelined for a few weeks. But now, he’s admitted to previous reports that the attacker is likely to be sidelined until next season.

When pressed on the situation ahead of Man United’s Premier League encounter with Tottenham, the Portuguese coach delivered a bleak three-word response, all but confirming that Diallo won’t play again this season.

He said via Sky Sports: “I think Amad Diallo will be out for the rest of the season, yes”.

“There are seasons when everything happens at the same time. Maybe we will find new ways to create situations”.

Diallo himself had written on social media: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever. Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Man United’s battle with injuries mounts up

The news is another tough pill to swallow for Amorim, who will also be without Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Toby Collyer for the trip to Tottenham after all three midfielders picked up injuries in training this week.

Diallo’s setback is especially frustrating for both the player and his coach. After struggling for game time under Erik ten Hag, he had become a key figure in Amorim’s system, earning himself a new five-and-a-half-year contract worth around £100,000 a week. Now, just as his United career was taking off, his season has been cut short, for this season at least.