Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side suffered another setback, losing 1-0 to Tottenham after a series of defensive lapses – but James Maddison’s goal could have been avoided.

Amorim was visibly frustrated after instructing Diogo Dalot to get tighter to Son Heung-min, only for the defender to remain too narrow less than a minute later, reports the Manchester Evening News. It was the Spurs attacker’s volley the rebound that led to Maddison’s winning goal.

The lack of defensive discipline highlighted United’s ongoing struggles they slumped to another Premier League loss – and Amorim’s eight overall in his last 12 games.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Amorim’s frustration extended beyond Dalot, a player who’s been previously linked to a switch to Real Madrid. He was seen remonstrating with his staff about wasted overloads and repositioning players throughout the match.

Man United have now lost 12 Premier League games this season, just two shy of last season’s total of 14. They have also failed to score in 10 matches.

Despite 16 attempts on goal and six saves from Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario, the Manchester club couldn’t break through.

Ruben Amorim believes that his job is safe

Amorim asked about his job stability after the loss at Old Trafford.

He replied: “I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. “The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players.

“I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games. The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me.”

“It is the hardest competition in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I don’t want to change. But they will play. “You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal and I didn’t feel the need to change.”