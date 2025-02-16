“I’m really enjoying my time” – Striker distances himself away from Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal all season and their position in the league is the best indicator about their weaknesses.

The Red Devils are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and they have spent most of the season there.

Their attackers have failed to make an impact this season, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee not being able to live up to the expectations of the club and the fans.

Ruben Amorim is now exploring the market for a new attacker and one name that has been recently linked with a move to Old Trafford is Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap.

The son of former Manchester City player Rory Delap, the Ipswich attacker has caught the attention of top Premier League clubs with his impressive performances for the promoted side this season.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony most likely leaving the club at the end of the season in permanent moves, attacking additions would be desperately required at the club in the summer.

However, Delap has claimed he is happy at Ipswich and his latest comments have suggested that the striker has distanced himself from a move to the Premier League giants.

As reported the The Mirror, Delap is enjoying his football at Ipswich and wants to focus on playing football at the moment, rather than thinking about a move away from the club.

“It’s engrained in us as footballers. It’s so important, especially for me, to focus on where I’m at now. I’m so happy here, I’m enjoying it so much here. I just look forward to playing football. I take every game as it comes and focus on the next,” he said.

“It is something that I try and stay away from. People around me have told me to stay away from it, it’s something that I’m very good at in focusing on what I want to do. That’s playing football here,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying my time here and I enjoy playing every week. That’s the most important thing.”

Liam Delap to Man United?

The 22-year-old is a player who has an eye for goal and his pace and pressing quality is something that Amorim would love in his team.

The only thing that could work against United is the player’s lack of experience at the top level.

The Red Devils already have young attackers in Hojlund and Zirkzee at the club. It would be better if they invest in an experienced attacker in the future.

Amorim’s side have been linked with a big money move for Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez. Considering his experience at the top level, he would be a clever signing for them.

Euro giants open talks to sign Man United flop who has regained his form