Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing the Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, they could look to make a move for the player when the transfer window closes in the summer.

According to the report, Wolves manager Vitor Perreira is keen on the 25-year-old defender and Wolves will compete with clubs like Ipswich, Southampton and West Ham in the race to sign the player.

Wolves will send scouts to watch the player in action against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup game next month and it remains to be seen whether they will follow it up with an official offer for the player.

Tanganga has established himself as a key player for Millwall and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The former Tottenham defender has impressed with his cameos in the Premier League in the past. He will look to establish himself as a key player in the top flight and the opportunity to join Wolves could be quite attractive for him.

However, they must secure safety in the Premier League. The 25-year-old defender is unlikely to want to join Wolves if they are relegated at the end of the season. Wolves are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

Tanganga would be a quality addition

The 25-year-old defender is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Wolves if they can get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Millwall.

The Championship outfit will not want to lose a key player like him, and they could easily demand a premium for his services. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.