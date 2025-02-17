“He’s still likely to leave”- Arsenal and Man United given hope of signing attacker

Arsenal and Man United corner flags (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Both the teams have been linked with several attackers over the last few months.

Mikel Arteta made a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the January transfer window but Villa rejected the offer to sell the England international.

Similarly, Ruben Amorim’s Man United are desperate for a new striker after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are currently 15th in the league after their latest defeat against Tottenham, a match which showed that they lack efficiency in attack.

One of the players both the clubs have been linked with in the past could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, who recently signed a new contract at his club, is tipped to leave the club in the summer.

Former scout Mick Brown has made the claim that Cunha could be on the move at the end of the season despite recently signing a new deal at the club.

“He’s got the benefit of having signed a new contract,” he told Football Insider.

“And Wolves have got the benefit of the release clause, because now they can be sure they won’t be forced to sell him for below market value.

“But I don’t think that means he’ll be staying at Wolves for much longer.

“It’s a question of which teams are likely to match that clause, because I think he’s still likely to leave.”

Arsenal and Man United to fight for Matheus Cunha

Cunha will not be short of buyers once he decides to leave Wolves.

The Brazilian attacker has impressed this season and his latest goal, which came against Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend, showed his quality.

Cunha has 12 Premier League goals in 24 appearances this season for side that does not create a lot of chances and may struggle to stay in the Premier League.

His quality to play in a number of different positions and his ability to score as well as create goals may earn him a move to a top Premier League side in the summer.

The Gunners are also interested in RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko while Man United want to reunite Ruben Amorim with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

