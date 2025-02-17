Chelsea enquire about signing Crystal Palace star alongside Marc Guehi

Chelsea FC corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as well as another player from the South London side.

Their transfer strategy in recent transfer windows has been focused on bringing the best young players in the world to the club.

Since taking charge of the club, Todd Boehly has made up his mind to invest in young talent despite the fact that the fans want to see some experienced players to become a part of Enzo Maresca’s team.

The Blues are set to target another young player in the summer transfer window and young Palace winger Jesse Derry has been named as one of their targets, according to Alan Nixon.

Derry is a 17-year-old winger who can play on either side of the flank. He has been at the club since a young age.

However, the youngster is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and that has given the Blues hope of signing the player.

Chelsea looking to raid Crystal Palace in the summer

A report from The Athletic has claimed that the player has rejected a new contract at Selhurst Park and he is on his way out of the club in the summer this year.

Along with Derry, Chelsea are interested in signing their former player Guehi from Oliver Glasner’s side.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in signing the England international defender and the race to sign him is expected to be intense at the end of the season.

As far as the future of Derry is concerned, it is up to him to make a decision on his future now.

With Chelsea having so many young players in their squad, Derry would have to see if he can make his way to first team football at Stamford Bridge, which has often been difficult for young players there.

