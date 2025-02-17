Exclusive: Chelsea lead Man United in the race to sign 10-goal Premier League star

Chelsea and Manchester United will both enter the summer transfer window with the intention of signing a new striker.

Both the teams have struggled in attack this season with their strikers failing to make a huge impact.

For Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side, Nicolas Jackson has struggled with his finishing while for Ruben Amorim’s Man United side, both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have still not settled fully to the pace of the game in the Premier League.

One of the players both of them are targeting is Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, who has scored ten Premier League goals so far this season for Kieran McKenna’s team.

According to Caught Offside sources, Delap will be one of the hottest properties in the summer transfer window with several clubs keeping tabs on the attacker.

Man United have identified Delap as one of their top transfer targets and they believe that if Ipswich get relegated from the Premier League, their chances of signing the former Manchester City man will increase.

Ipswich have placed a £40m price tag on their in-form attacker and that is a fee United would happily pay to improve their attacking firepower. Delap has signed a 5-year, $5.2 million contract with Ipswich and Amorim’s side will have to overcome their financial restrictions to sign Delap.

However, the Red Devils face competition from Maresca’s Chelsea team to sign the young striker.

Chelsea lead Man United in the race for Liam Delap

Our sources have indicated that the Blues are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old Premier League striker.

Maresca considers Delap valuable since his time at Manchester City and the young striker is reportedly of great interest to Chelsea’s project.

Chelsea see Delap as a cheaper and local option compared to other elite strikers available in the market at the moment.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side are also showing interest in the signature of the young striker.

Man City have a 20% sell-on and buy-back clause in Delap’s contract, which opens up the possibility of the young player returning to the Etihad Stadium, making the Premier League champions one of the favourites to sign the attacker at the end of the season.

With interest high in his signature, Ipswich would struggle to keep the player at the club.

On the other hand, Arsenal and United have been given hope in signing Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

