“I can guarantee” – Fabrizio Romano’s latest Man United transfer update will have fans excited

Man United are gearing up for a massive squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With the club enduring a disastrous season, significant incomings and outgoings are expected under the new INEOS-led club.

The Red Devils have lost 12 league games and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table with just 29 points, alarmingly closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Despite sacking Erik ten Hag and appointing Ruben Amorim, United’s form remains abysmal. Their latest setback came in a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham, who had not won a home game since November 2024 before James Maddison’s early strike sealed their victory.

Fabrizio Romano: Man United to have a busy summer

With Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions limiting United’s spending in January, their only signing was Patrick Dorgu from Lecce to reinforce the left side of the defence. However, Romano has confirmed that a major squad rebuild is coming in the summer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“After deciding not to invest money in January due to FFP, I can guarantee that in the summer, the idea is to do many things.

“They will cover several positions, also in terms of outgoings, many players are expected to leave. In general, Man Utd will change a lot in terms of players. It’s going to be a busy summer.”

Manchester United offloaded several players in January, including Antony, loaning him out to Real Betis where he has made an instant impact. The Brazilian is among the players expected to leave on a permanent deal, with Bayern Munich among clubs interested in signing him.

Marcus Rashford, who has had a falling out with Ruben Amorim, also saw himself get loaned to Aston Villa, with his long-term future at the club also uncertain, with a summer move away likely.

Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all also expected to leave the club permanently in the summer and that would significantly reduce the club’s wage bill, giving them more flexibility in the transfer market.

Incomings wise, the club are linked with a number of players, with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres one of the strikers strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford. Recent reports even claim that a deal has already been agreed for the prolific Swede, who has been one of Europe’s standout strikers this season.

With a summer of transformation looming, United fans will be hoping that INEOS and the new management structure can finally steer the club back on course after years of underachievement.