Gary Neville points finger at Man United man for defeat against Tottenham

Manchester United suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League on Sunday against Tottenham.

Suffering from an injury crisis, Ruben Amorim’s side were without Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, the two latest players to suffer injuries and set to spend a long period on the sidelines.

James Maddison scored the only goal of the match to hand Ange Postecoglou’s side a crucial win.

The defeat against Spurs leaves Man United in 15th position in the league, making it even more difficult for Amorim to turnaround the fortunes of the Premier League giants.

While on Sky Sports duty, Gary Neville criticised the tactics of the Man United boss. He was particularly not impressed with how the Portuguese tactician set up his team.

Speaking on commentary during the match, Neville said on Sky Sports, as reported by Teamtalk:

“We just said about the distance between the two central midfield players. Look at where Casemiro is and where Bruno Fernandes is. That cannot be right. It breaks all rules in football. Look at them – absolute madness, that.

“They may score goals but the structure of the team is awful. The gaps in that midfield, that’s a tactical thing – they’ve been told to do that. Bruno Fernandes is playing right wing. It’s embarrassing.

“You wouldn’t see this in under-9s or under-10s football. There’s a reason for it. It’s because of what [Joshua] Zirkzee did against Newcastle when he kept having to come out to one side. What Amorim said is, ‘You stay in there’. But that means then it’s impossible for them two behind… that space in midfield there. It’s shocking.”

Ruben Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man United

There are a lot of things wrong with this Man United side and it is hard to disagree with Neville.

Not only are they set up to concede goals, Amorim’s team are struggling to create chances.

The ability of Fernandes, who is always more influential in the central role, was diminished because of Amorim’s tactics and how he played the Portugal international midfielder on the right-wing.

The Man United boss, who will be without Amad Diallo for the rest of the season, would have to make the team hard to beat and focus more on the defensive aspect of the game. Results are going to continue in the same manner if he fails to change his playing style and game management.

