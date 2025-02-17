(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are on track for a long-awaited return to the Premier League, leading the Championship table and closing in on direct promotion.

As the Whites set their sights on top-flight football once again, bolstering the squad during the summer transfer window is sure to be a major focus.

One standout name linked with a move to Elland Road is Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Leeds United eyeing Kyle Walker-Peters on a free transfer

Reports from TEAMtalk reveal that Leeds made an approach for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window, but a deal couldn’t be reached. Now, with Walker-Peters’ contract at Southampton due to expire this summer, Daniel Farke’s side could have another opportunity to bring the England international on board, potentially securing his services on a free transfer.

Premier League clubs like Everton and Leicester City are also reportedly interested, while his former club Tottenham have also been linked with a move to bring him back to North London.

Kyle Walker-Peters: Journey from Tottenham to Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and was highly regarded as a promising right-back. He made his senior debut in 2017 under Mauricio Pochettino and showed glimpses of his talent with composed performances. One of his most memorable performances came in December 2018 when he became the youngest player since 2003 to record three assists in a single Premier League match to help Spurs demolish Bournemouth 5-0.

However, he struggled to secure a regular starting spot, often serving as a backup to Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier. Despite earning praise for his technical ability and attacking contributions, inconsistent game time hindered his development. In 2020, he moved to Southampton, where he established himself as a first-team regular, becoming a key figure for the Saints, offering reliable performances on both flanks.

This season, despite Southampton’s struggles, he remained a consistent presence, making 25 appearances across all competitions and contributing two assists.

With solid Premier League experience and the flexibility to play on either side of the defence, Walker-Peters could be an excellent addition to Leeds United’s backline if they are successful in securing his services.