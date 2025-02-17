(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed that young left-back James Norris has joined Shelbourne FC on loan until the end of the season.

The club confirmed on their official website that the 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the campaign with the reigning League of Ireland Premier Division champions, who are looking to retain their title under Damien Duff.

James Norris’ journey through the Liverpool academy

Norris has been with Liverpool since a young age, progressing through the academy ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2020.

He made his senior debut as a late substitute in December 2019 when Liverpool fielded a youth side in the League Cup against Aston Villa due to the first-team’s participation in the Club World Cup. The young Reds side lost 5-0 at Villa Park, with Norris coming on in the final eight minutes.

The full-back was also an unused substitute in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury that same season. He later made another brief first-team appearance in January 2022, coming on in the final minute of Liverpool’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Shrewsbury.

This season, Norris was named on the bench four times under Arne Slot, but first-team opportunities have been limited, making this loan move a crucial step in his development.

Shelbourne kicked off their new league season with a 3-1 victory over Derry City on Friday, and Norris’ arrival is expected to bolster their squad as they aim for back-to-back league titles.

Playing under former Chelsea and Newcastle star Damien Duff, Norris will look to gain valuable first-team experience, which could be crucial in determining his long-term future at Liverpool.

Left-back position has been a problem for Liverpool this season

Liverpool’s left-back position has been a concern this season. Andy Robertson, one of Jurgen Klopp’s best signings, quickly became a fan favorite and established himself among the Premier League’s top left-backs. However, he has struggled for form and consistency this campaign, with defensive lapses frustrating fans accustomed to his usually high standards.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas has failed to establish himself as a reliable long-term alternative, leaving Liverpool in need of a dependable solution.

Liverpool explored left-back reinforcements in January, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez emerging as a top target. While the Hungarian international dismissed speculation about a move to Anfield, Liverpool remain interested, with recent reports suggesting that talks have been held over a potential transfer.

As the Reds plan for the future, Norris’ development at Shelbourne will be closely monitored to see if he can break into the first team or if Liverpool will need to invest in a long-term replacement for Robertson.