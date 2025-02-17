(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

Liverpool’s sensational campaign continues to dominate headlines, with Arne Slot’s side sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

As the Reds chase glory on multiple fronts, securing the long-term future of their key players remains an unresolved issue with the contracts of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all expiring at the end of the season.

Salah remains linked with a summer move to Saudi but the latest update on Mohamed Salah—the club’s talismanic forward—has provided a huge boost to Liverpool, as reports indicate he is now “closer than ever” to signing a new contract at Anfield.

Mo Salah closer than ever to signing new contract

According to reports in Spain, as relayed by Football365, Liverpool have intensified negotiations to keep Salah in big last minute push to secure his future.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the player has recently said that this is his last year at the club, due to the lack of progress in talks with the club.

However, the latest developments suggest that Salah is now leaning towards staying, with Liverpool’s sustained success playing a major role in his decision-making.

According to the report, Salah is negotiating a last minute offer that ‘turns the Premier League upside down’, with the player now considering signing a new contract.

It is stated that the Egyptian superstar is reconsidering his future because of the impact Arne Slot has made on the team.

The Dutch manager who took the reins following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, appears to have made a strong impression on Salah, offering the Egyptian both confidence and reassurance that Anfield remains the ideal place for him to achieve personal and collective success.

And if there were any doubts about the player’s desire to stay at Liverpool, he made his intentions very clear with his celebration after scoring against Everton, as he passionately patted the Liverpool badge on his chest.

As Liverpool remain firmly in the Premier League title race while advancing in the Champions League, the prospect of more silverware may be enough to make Salah’s decision to stay a straightforward one.

Mo Salah continues his sensational goalscoring form at Liverpool

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma for a reported £35 million in 2017, Mo Salah has been nothing short of sensational.

The 32-year-old has scored an astonishing 239 goals and provided 107 assists in 385 appearances. This season, Salah has continued to be Liverpool’s driving force. With 28 goals and 19 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, he currently tops both charts in the Premier League, underlining his immense value to the squad. His contributions have been pivotal in propelling the Reds to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. (Transfermarkt)

While the situation still remains unresolved, all signs now point towards Salah edging ever closer to extending his legendary Anfield journey.