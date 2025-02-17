Liverpool ready to cash in on in-form attacker if Alexander Isak moves to Anfield

Liverpool are exploring the market for a new attacker to lead their attack next season.

Even though manager Arne Slot’s team is full of attacking players and he has plenty of options up front, they are still considering signing a new attacker.

The Premier League leaders won against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday with the help of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, extending their lead to seven points at the top of the table.

However, one of the goal scorers could leave the club in the summer if Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak arrives at Anfield.

According to Sport, Liverpool could consider the sale of Colombian attacker Diaz if Isak arrives at the club from Newcastle United.

The Sweden international attacker has impressed the Reds and they are keen to add him to their attacking firepower.

Caught Offside sources have reported that the Premier League leaders would have to pay around €150-€170 million if they want the Magpies striker.

Slot’s team would have to break their transfer record in order to bring the attacker to the club in the summer.

Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz?

They are hoping that the sale of Diaz would help them in achieving financial stability to make such a massive move.

Diaz scored the opening goal for the Reds against Wolves on Sunday and won the penalty for Salah’s goal.

The report from Sport claims that Isak has a verbal agreement with Newcastle United regarding his sale. As per the agreement, if Eddie Howe’s side receives an offer of more than €100million, the Magpies would not stand in his way to leave the club.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in signing Isak from Newcastle and it is not a surprise considering his brilliant form and potential to get even better.

Most of the top Premier League sides will be looking for a new attacker in the summer and the race to sign Isak could get intense.