Man United targeting ‘surprise’ move for PL attacker after Rasmus Hojlund struggles continue

Manchester United’s defeat against Tottenham on Sunday showed once again that they lack a lethal striker in the team.

Ruben Amorim handed starts to both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee but once again both the strikers failed to make an impact.

The defeat leaves the Red Devils in 15th position in the league and they are on course for their worst ever finish to a Premier League season.

Big changes are expected to be made at the club at the end of the season with the club looking to make a move for a new striker.

Ipswich striker Liam Delap has emerged as a surprise option for the Red Devils and their former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that even though Man United might make a move for Delap, he may not be the right player for them.

“He’s a player who has a lot going for him,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s still young and has shown a lot of promise which is always good.

“But then again, we’re told the same thing about Hojlund and I don’t see it in him. I don’t think he’s good enough or will be good enough.

“Zirkzee is similar but he’s got a bit more about him skill-wise than Hojlund.

“That’s £100million worth of strikers between those two, and they’re still talking about new players.

“I’ve watched Delap in a few games this season and he’s definitely physically capable, he’s not afraid to put himself about and battle with centre-halves.

“Of his type, he’s a very promising player.

“He’s a talented lad, but I think United have got to recruit players who are proven and can come straight into the starting XI and make a difference.

“This player might be – but they’ve got enough might be’s.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he was an option because his age and the way he plays fits in with the other strikers they’ve been looking at.

“But I’m not convinced he’s the right man for them.”

Man United should go for a more experienced attacker

Delap scored his tenth Premier League goal of the season at the weekend against Aston Villa in his team’s 1-1 draw against Unai Emery’s side.

The attacker is young and has pace, his physical strength is one of his strong points but the lack of experience he has may work against Man United.

The former Manchester City striker has impressed this season and Pep Guardiola’s side have taken notice of his performances. The Premier League champions have a buy back clause on the attacker but it remains to be seen if they will exercise it.

As far as United’s attacking options are concerned, instead of Delap, they should be making a move for an experienced attacker, someone who can come straight away to the team and settle without taking time to develop.

They already have two young attackers in Hojlund and Zirkzee and another inexperienced striker is the last thing Amorim needs in his team.

The Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

Agreement reached: Man United set to bring PSG man to the club