“He is the main man” – Micah Richards full of praise for ‘brilliant’ Tottenham star for his performance vs Man United

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images) / (Photo by: BBC)

Former Premier League right-back turned pundit Micah Richards has heaped praise on Tottenham midfielder James Maddison for his performance against Manchester United on Sunday.

Maddison, who has faced criticism for inconsistent performances since returning from injury, responded in emphatic fashion by scoring the match-winning goal as Spurs edged past United 1-0 at home.

The former Leicester City playmaker had a flying start to life at Tottenham after joining in the summer of 2023, registering three goals and five assists in his first 10 games. However, an injury against Chelsea in November derailed his season, and he has struggled to regain the same level of form.

Among his critics was Roy Keane, who recently slammed Maddison for failing to be a difference-maker for Spurs. The former Manchester United captain questioned his influence, claiming that his presence does not significantly impact the team’s performances.

However, Maddison silenced his doubters with his performance against United, scoring the decisive goal and celebrating with a ‘silence’ gesture—seemingly aimed at Keane. After the match, he also made a cheeky dig at the Irish pundit, stating: “I hope there’s a certain few that enjoyed me being the match-winner today!”

Micah Richards full of praise for James Maddison

While Keane has downplayed Maddison’s overall impact at Spurs, Micah Richards had a contrasting view, praising the Spurs playmaker during his post-match analysis on BBC.

The former Manchester City defender described Maddison as a difference-maker, highlighting how important he is to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“I think he was brilliant today but i think he was helped by Man United’s shape. He is the main man, he’s coming back. Everyone’s talking about they need the senior players back. Maddison’s that player that can make the difference.”

"He's the main man, he's coming back!" ?@MicahRichards hailed the impact of James Maddison against Manchester United on #MOTD2. #BBCFootball #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/3WnTe6IkIS — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 17, 2025

Despite an inconsistent season, Maddison has shown up in big games this year. His standout performance in Tottenham’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester City saw him earn praise earn praise from Ange Postecoglou who labelled him as outstanding as well as from Pep Guardiola who singled out the midfielder, praising his quality.

There is no doubting Maddison’s talent, but the challenge now is whether he can maintain his form and help Tottenham push higher up the table in the final stretch of the season.

With Spurs aiming for a strong finish, Maddison will need to build on this performance and prove that he can be the creative spark the team needs on a regular basis.