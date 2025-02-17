Michal Owen blasts three Man United stars who ‘do nothing’ after Spurs defeat

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side suffered another defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Maddison’s goal for Tottenham ensured a crucial win for Ange Postecoglou’s side against Man United who are now 15th in the Premier League standings.

The problems keep on rising for Amorim who was without two key players in Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo for the big match away to Tottenham.

The Red Devils are facing criticism from all corners after their latest poor performance against Spurs.

Gary Neville criticised the tactics of the Man United boss which made it easier for Tottenham to play against them.

Now, Michael Owen has become the latest pundit to join the conversation and blamed three Man United players for their role in the team.

The former striker pointed fingers at Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, who he feels ‘do nothing’.

While speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘What frustrates me more than anything about the team is that those centre-halves do nothing during the game.

‘They hardly pick up any players at all, yet when you ask them to do one job – stop the guy who’s shooting – they’re sleeping at that as well.

‘We’ve seen so many clips in the first half when there’s nobody to pick up, there’s three of them literally doing nothing. They won’t push in, they won’t go and mark anybody, they just sit there.’

Ruben Amorim has failed miserably at Man United

Out of 25 Premier League games this season, United have lost 12 games, which is their worst record in the last 50 years.

Injuries have not helped Amorim’s cause but he has failed to get going since replacing Erik ten Hag at the club.

The Portuguese manager is struggling with the pressure of managing a big club like United and a club that has been struggling for a long time.

He would be hoping for this season to end soon so that he can address some of the issues facing his team in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils travel to Everton next in the Premier League to face David Moyes’ in-form side.