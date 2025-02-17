(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are already planning their summer transfer business, with the Magpies looking to bolster their squad as they push for a European spot in the Premier League.

One name that has emerged on their transfer radar is Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier, with reports suggesting Newcastle have been laying the groundwork for a potential summer swoop.

Newcastle preparing groundwork to swoop in for Marcus Tavernier

According to TBR Football, Newcastle have been closely monitoring Tavernier, with the club’s recruitment team already doing their homework on the versatile winger ahead of a potential move.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer for Bournemouth, impressing with his versatility, creativity, and work rate. Capable of operating in central midfield, out wide, or as an attacking playmaker, he fits the profile of the kind of dynamic, multi-functional player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe likes.

Interestingly, Tavernier began his football journey in Newcastle United’s academy before moving to Middlesbrough at under-14 level.

After rising through Boro’s youth system, he made his professional debut in 2017, followed by a loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons. He later became a key player at Middlesbrough, contributing 18 goals and 18 assists in 155 appearances before securing a Premier League move to Bournemouth in 2022.

His Premier League adaptation has been impressive, with his ability to play across multiple attacking and midfield roles making him a key asset for the Cherries. So far this season, Tavernier has played 20 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. His overall Bournemouth tally stands at 11 goals and 13 assists, while his senior career numbers now sit at 29 goals and 31 assists. (Transfermarkt)

Adding a player of Tavernier’s quality and Premier League experience could be a smart move for Newcastle as they look to strengthen their squad for both domestic and European competition.