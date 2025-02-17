Newcastle set to be offered title-winning striker for transfer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United would need to spend heavily in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite limited resources in recent transfer windows, Eddie Howe’s side have performed well and they are still involved in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s over all progress as a team has stalled and in order to get to the next level, they would need new signings at the club in attack as well as in defense.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is a player they have been linked with and the Magpies have been told that they can sign him for £50 million.

Another player could arrive at St James’ Park next season and that is Bayer Leverkusen’s title winning attacker Victor Boniface, according to The Chronicle.

Newcastle are set to be offered the striker who was close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in the January transfer window.

As per the report, the attacker would be open to a move to Newcastle United in the near future and his agents are working on getting him a move away from the Bundesliga side.

In Leverkusen’s title winning season in 2023-24, the striker scored 14 goals in 23 Bundesliga games to help Xabi Alonso’s side beat Bayern Munich to the league title.

Victor Boniface can add goals to Newcastle United

This season, Boniface has managed to score seven goals in 12 appearances for the German side.

Newcastle United would need another attacker in the summer since Callum Wilson is expected to leave the club.

Boniface can act as a brilliant back up option to Alexander Isak and he is someone who is a proper goal scorer.

His record in the Bundesliga is impressive and Howe would love to have a player of that quality in his squad.

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson.

