Report: Liverpool shortlist three centre-backs to replace Virgil Van Dijk

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has entered the final few months of his contract at the club.

His long term future is uncertain at the club and the Dutch defender is nowhere close to signing a new deal at the club.

Along with players like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool captain is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Although the Premier League leaders would love Van Dijk to sign a new deal and prolong his successful spell at the club, they are looking at possible replacements in the market.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have accelerated their plans to sign a new central defender in the summer transfer window.

As per the report, Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is one of the names on the shortlist to replace Van Dijk at the club.

Huijsen has been one of the best defensive players in the league this season and his contribution to Bournemouth’s impressive campaign has been massive.

The young defender has attracted attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Along with Huijsen, Liverpool admire Tottenham’s centre-back Micky Van De Ven. Since joining the Premier League from the Serie A, the Dutch defender has impressed with his pace and game reading skills.

Marc Guehi would be the ideal signing for Liverpool

Among the more experienced options on Liverpool’s shortlist to replace Van Dijk, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is an option.

The England international has been a consistent performer for the Eagles and his impressive displays at Euro 2024 last year proved that he is destined for the top.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle are all interested in signing Guehi this summer and the race to secure his services will be intense in the near future.

The Reds are working hard behind the scenes to make their plans for the summer transfer window.

Even if Van Dijk decides to stay at the club, they should be looking for a long term replacement since he does not have enough time left at the highest level considering his age.

They may have some extra work to do in the market since Ibrahima Konate is being linked with a move away from Anfield.

