Newcastle accept key player will leave if they don’t get into top four

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Fulham FC at St James' Park on February 01, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The pressure is on Newcastle to qualify for the Champions League as if they don’t, Alexander Isak has a verbal agreement to leave the club.

The Magpies have enjoyed a reasonable enough season to this point, though were stopped in their tracks at the weekend thanks to a wonderful individual performance from Man City’s Omar Marmoush.

They’re still outside of the European places at this point, though their 41 points only places them three behind City who are currently in fourth.

Alexander Isak has an agreement to leave Newcastle

It is that final Champions League spot that Newcastle need to finish in as a bare minimum to keep Isak, and it probably explains why Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is being looked at.

According to well connected Spanish football journalist, Toni Juanmarti, writing on X, Isak has an agreement with Newcastle to leave – and Barcelona apparently want him – but if Eddie Howe can guide the club back into European football’s premier competition for the 25/26 season, there’s every chance that Isak stays on Tyneside.

???? Isak tiene el compromiso verbal/predisposición del Newcastle de venderle en verano. El sueco quiere un salto de calidad y las urracas aceptan, siempre y cuando llegue la oferta justa. Pero si el Newcastle se metiera en Champions, la cosa cambia.?https://t.co/xOYnqyzbD0 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) February 16, 2025

With Robert Lewandowski not getting any younger, the Catalan giants have to start looking for alternatives, and Isak’s red-hot from certainly makes him a contender.

The 25-year-old Swede has 19 goals and five assists in 29 games in all competitions this season (transfermarkt), so it’s obvious why Barca would be interested in acquiring him.

Barcelona want Alexander Isak

Not to mention that Isak already has La Liga experience of course, acquired during his time at Real Sociedad.

For now, his and Newcastle’s focus has to be on finishing the season strongly, and hopefully ending their seven decade wait for major silverware.

Liverpool will present formidable opposition in the Carabao Cup final, but with Isak in situ Newcastle will have more than a puncher’s chance of lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadiu in mid-March.