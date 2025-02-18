Stephan El Shaarawy of Roma battles for the ball with Givairo Read of Feyenoord. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

It’s crunch time for Trent Alexander-Arnold and whether he stays at Liverpool, however, Arne Slot is already making plans to replace him.

Former Liverpool manager, Rafael Benitez, has urged Trent to leave the club, and everything points to him teaming up with England colleague, Jude Bellingham, once the current season is over.

Arne Slot knows his Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Reports suggest that Arne Slot is doing his best to convince Alexander-Arnold that his future remains at Anfield, but Real Madrid appear to be winning the race for his services.

As a result, the Reds are stepping up their interest in Feyenoord’s brilliant right-back, Givairo Read.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation, Man United have already seen their advances rebuffed by the player, who is holding out for a reunion with his former manager.

Read has a contract with Feyenoord that runs until the summer of 2028, making him a valuable asset for the Dutch giants in the transfer market.

Although transfermarkt suggest his market value is just €4m, it’s a foregone conclusion that will rise significantly after the youngster’s level of performance during the 24/25 campaign.

Arne Slot will move quickly to land Givairo Read

Sources have also advanced that both Liverpool and Manchester United had scouts at the recent NAC Breda vs Feyenoord match in order to run the rule over the 18-year-old.

The Premier League duo continue to be impressed and once it’s confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will try his luck on the continent, Liverpool will be expected to move quickly in order to ensure there’s no auction for Read.

Fans may not be overly happy at seeing a current England international potentially replaced by an 18-year-old with limited experience, however, if there’s one thing that Slot has earned during his time at Anfield, it’s the respect and trust of everybody connected with the club.