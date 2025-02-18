Ethan Nwaneri could be key for Arsenal again ahead of West Ham challenge

Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Michael Regan, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is one of the most talked about young talents at the moment, and he’s sure to be key for the Gunners again in their upcoming game against West Ham.

With Bukayo Saka out injured, a spot on that right-hand side has opened up for Nwaneri, who has been superb in recent games, earning big praise from some high-profile figures in the game.

With so many other injuries at the moment, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also can’t call upon more experienced players like Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli or Kai Havertz, so we’re sure to see Nwaneri starting again at the weekend.

The 17-year-old was man of the match in Arsenal’s win at Leicester City, and in truth, he’s perhaps now one of the most exciting names on the team sheet for the north London giants.

Fans looking to buy Arsenal vs West Ham tickets will surely be desperate to get a closer look at Nwaneri as a lot of them will perhaps be seeing him in the flesh for the first time.

Ethan Nwaneri praised by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger knows a thing or two about bringing through talented young players, as he did so many times when he was in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger oversaw the development of the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere, and he’s clearly impressed with the impact Nwaneri’s had.

“Nwaneri is more a creator of the final ball through his dribbling and the quality of his passes,” Wenger said when asked to compare Nwaneri and Fabregas.

“Fabregas was very strong mentally but this boy looks like he is as well. When I look at him and his maturity, it’s difficult for me to think that he’s 17 years old.

“The sign of a special talent is that they are ready early.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United and England great Rio Ferdinand believes Nwaneri could actually have been involved earlier on this season, such is his quality.

“Arsenal could be nearer to winning the league and closer to Liverpool if your manager played Nwaneri when Odegaard was injured,” Ferdinand said on YouTube.

“What he is doing… he is cooking defenders, he is cooking teams. I think if he came in you would have got more points.

“It’s easy to say in hindsight but I was saying it at the time. Chuck him in and just see, what’s the worst that can happen?

“Because you were running up dead alleys at the time and not getting results. Put him in! Odegaard was gone.”