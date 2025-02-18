Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe, is already planning summer transfer signings, and the Magpies appear to be looking towards the continent.

The north east giants recent good form was dented by a magnificent showing from Man City and Omar Marmoush in particular.

Eddie Howe wants Antonio Cordero from Malaga

There have been reports that Howe is already preparing a bid for a player with 29 goals and 31 assists, and now it’s emerged that the Magpies want to sign Malaga striker, Antonio Cordero.

Cordero is coming towards the end of his contract (transfermarkt) with the Spanish Segunda Division side and, as such, will be available on a free transfer.

“Newcastle firmly think a deal is almost there,” transfer expert, Graeme Bailey, said to Geordie Boot Boys.

“Obviously you cannot say for definite until he is holding that black and white shirt up.

“He’s a bright prospect. Newcastle are not bringing him in to be a first-team player straight away. You never know how quickly these players can progress. Does he stay with the Under-21s or do they loan him out? Obviously they will assess all of those options once he arrives.

PSR likely to be reason why Eddie Howe is looking at young players

“They are signing a lot of young players at the minute. They haven’t been producing a lot from the youth system, which is something they are aiming to address.”

The way in which the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules are hitting the various clubs in the English top-flight is almost certainly the reason why Newcastle and others are now looking at younger players who will ultimately have a book value moving forward if they’re not up to scratch.