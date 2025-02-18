Dean Huijsen of AFC Bournemouth is liked by Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Bournemouth’s 19-year-old sensation Dean Huijsen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager is one of the Premier League’s breakout defenders this season, having arrived at the Cherries from Juventus last summer for just under £15 million.

In only 18 league appearances, he has established himself as a key figure in their defence. His performances have helped propel Bournemouth to an impressive fifth place in the Premier League table, meaning that they could potentially secure a Champions League spot for next season, which would be a record for the club.

The young defender made a big impression in Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park last month. He played a crucial role in shutting down elite striker Alexander Isak, ending the striker’s scoring streak – and the possibility of breaking the record for consecutive games to score in.

Interest from top clubs in young Bournemouth defender

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are seriously considering a move for the youngster. He also revealed that Huijsen’s contract includes a £50 million release clause, which becomes active in the summer of 2025.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the defender, Romano said: “Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in Dean Huijsen, then there is interest in Bayern Munich. Also Newcastle are showing interest in Huijsen.

“They are doing very well and in case they are in the Champions League next season, investment in a centre-back could be made and Huijsen is one of the players they are monitoring. He has a release clause in his contract valid in the summer, so Huijsen will be, for sure, one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

The Magpies are actively looking to strengthen their defence ahead of the next transfer window. With Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, and Jamaal Lascelles all nearing the end of their contracts, and of veteran age.

Newcastle are prioritising fresh additions to their backline – while there is a focus on bolstering the right wing. There are talks over contract extensions already but the club wants to ensure they have strong reinforcements, especially considering Sven Botman is currently the only senior centre-back under 30 in their squad.

The club experienced firsthand how difficult it can be to secure top defenders when their club-record bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was rejected last summer. With defensive reinforcements a priority, expect Newcastle to be active in the transfer market once again, regardless of whether Champions League football is achieved or not.