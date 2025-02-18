Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, is seen in attendance during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

With the Premier League all-time goalscoring record potentially in mind it’s understood that Bayern Munich hit-man, Harry Kane, would be open to a return to Tottenham at some point.

When Kane left the North London outfit, he did so on 213 goals, just 47 behind record scorer, Alan Shearer’s total of 260 (PremierLeague.com).

Harry Kane hasn’t ruled out Spurs return

Having already become England’s best-ever goal getter, to etch his name in Premier League history surely has to appeal to a player who will be 32 by the start of the 25/26 campaign.

Arsenal want to sign Kane, but there’s little chance of the player, who has 29 goals and 10 assists in 30 games in all competitions this season (transfermarkt), moving to Spurs’ North London rivals.

With Man United also interested in bringing Kane back to the Premier League, the player himself has played a blinder by saying he’s happy at Bayern and making no comment on his release clause.

Intriguingly, he also hasn’t ruled out a return to Tottenham and reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, has now indicated that such a move could be a possibility.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

“I think if Kane returns to the Premier League, there is a willingness to go back to Spurs,” he told Give Me Sport.

“That’s not been ruled out by the player.

“We have to wait and see if there’s an appetite for Tottenham to do that deal, especially with Dominic Solanke.” Can Spurs afford Harry Kane?

Perhaps the biggest hurdle in a return to the Lilywhites will come in the form of Daniel Levy.

Whilst the chairman is likely to be amenable to the idea, the cost of such an operation may not be to his liking.

Were that precise scenario to occur, the chorus of boos from the stands for Levy’s removal are likely to reach unprecedented levels.