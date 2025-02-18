Joe Rodon of Leeds United looks dejected after the Hull City third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Leeds United FC at MKM Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash between Leeds and Sunderland provided all of the drama expected but Joe Rodon was lucky to stay on the pitch according to ex-PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett.

Leeds were behind in the game with 15 minutes to play, but a Pascal Struijk double – the second coming in the 95th minute – turned the match on its head to hand Daniel Farke’s side a much-needed three points and send them back to the Championship summit.

Leeds’ Joe Rodon lucky not to be red carded against Sunderland

Farke has done a brilliant job this season and is already preparing for life in the Premier League with Leeds looking at Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United.

Leeds do have some fixture congestion to worry about, which could stymie their progression back into the English top-flight, though if the all whites continue to dig in and grind out results as they did on Monday night, fixture congestion could be absorbed with relative ease.

The club do need to ensure that as we wind down to the business end of the season that all of their players are in the right head space, as Farke can ill do without suspensions to key players.

Joe Rodon was clearly the recipient of some favourable refereeing against Sunderland too it seems.

“Rodon can count himself lucky having pushed his opponent and then come into head to head contact with another Sunderland player,” Keith Hackett said to MOT Leeds News.

Farke needs to have words with Joe Rodon

“With some head movement, he could easily have been taking that long walk off the field of play.

“It’s lucky for him that Stuart Attwell decided there was no force in the head movement, which is what I would suggest is what saved him.”

In the cold light of day, Rodon may regret his actions, and it wouldn’t be a surprise when Farke reviews the game that he doesn’t pull his player to one side and remind him of his responsibilities.