Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match against Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have shown once again this season that they’re not quite the finished article and their European challenge is fading fast, however, if they can land Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma in the summer, things could start to look up for the Blues.

It was the 27-year-old that was chief destroyer in the recent win over the West London outfit with a goal and performance of real quality.

“Messi-like” Kaoru Mitoma could be set for Chelsea switch

Jamie Carragher described Mitoma’s goal as “Messi-like,” which is arguably the highest compliment he could’ve paid to the player.

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Mitoma will be one of the most in-demand players in the summer transfer window, even though the Seagulls are known to be loathe to lose him.

That said, sources understand that if an offer comes in for him in the region of €80m they will, reluctantly, part company with him.

Reports have already indicated that Chelsea would be willing to meet Brighton’s valuation, albeit no official discussions have begun at this stage.

Talks have taken place to extend the Japanese international’s contract until 2029, but sources understand that there’s a long way to go before any agreement will be reached.

Saudi Arabia also beckons for Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton apparently rejected a €90m offer for the player last season, and perhaps with a view to his contract running out in summer 2027 (transfermarkt), if they can’t persuade Mitoma that his future is on the South Coast, they could be willing to cash in.

Sources also understand that Saudi Arabia could be Mitoma’s new destination given their continued willingness to invest heavily in top players.

Al Nassr have been suggested as his potential landing spot if he were to decide to bid the Premier League goodbye.