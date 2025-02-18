A Manchester United fan poses in his custom made denim jacket during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester against Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 07, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United could be set to receive an unexpected windfall thanks to disgraced former player, Mason Greenwood, who is the subject of a €75m bid from PSG.

The England international hasn’t given up on playing for his country, and his 15 goals and four assists in 24 games in all competitions for Marseille (transfermarkt) evidence a man in form in front of goal.

Mason Greenwood could earn Man United £31m

It’s arguably that kind of form that has piqued the interest of fellow French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, and Fichajes report that they’re willing to invest €75m/£62m on the player this summer.

In practice, what that would mean is United would receive a staggering €37.5m/£31m as they had the foresight to enter a 50% sell on clause into Greenwood’s contract.

That’s quite clearly a best case scenario after they moved the player on after his well publicised personal problems.

Greenwood and his girlfriend have since reconciled and had two children (The Sun) as he looks to turn his life around.

His footballing prowess was never in doubt of course.

Over the course of his 236-game career he’s managed an impressive 104 goals and 30 assists (transfermarkt), and how Man United could do with that sort of output at present.

Mason Greenwood deserves credit for turning his life around

Unfortunately for the Red Devils and the player himself, the public backlash to his previous problems meant that he was persona non grata at Old Trafford and had to be moved on.

La Liga side, Getafe, took him for a season but were powerless to keep him after Marseille came in.

Greenwood deserves great credit for the way that he has eased into his role in a third different league with another culture to contend with.

Season’s end will see if that’s enough to earn him a move to one of European football’s ‘heavyweights.’