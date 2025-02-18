Man United’s problems laid bare as world-class £200k P/W ace is out of reach

It’s a long way back to the top echelons of the Premier League, and Man United’s financial problems have been laid bare as they can’t afford Napoli’s on-loan hit man, Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old hit-man has an astonishing return of 19 goals and five assists in 24 games in all competitions for the Turkish giants (transfermarkt), and is known to be keen to secure a permanent move from Napoli this summer.

Man United can’t afford Victor Osimhen

According to TeamTalk, his preference would be to go to a Champions League club, so United’s hierarchy would have to be very persuasive in any event.

Notwithstanding that, the outlet also suggest that the Red Devils couldn’t afford the player because of his £200k per week wage demands.

Napoli apparently turned down a summer bid for Osimhen, and it’s also been reported that Man United have made a verbal offer for the player but things haven’t gone any further than that at this stage.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

It’s a damning indictment on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS board, quite frankly.

In order to give Ruben Amorim the best chance of taking Man United back to where they need to be, it’s clear that players of a certain calibre need to be signed – whatever the cost.

Victor Osimhen unlikely to be heading to Old Trafford

The fact that the club are unable or perhaps unwilling to invest such an amount of money would suggest that, in fact, it’s going to be a long, hard road back to the top of the Premier League and European tree.

It might even eat up Amorim and a successor or two in the process, and things are certainly not going to turn in favour of the club in the short term either.

  1. We can’t afford Osimhen, or Gyokeres, so we must turn to a cheaper option this summer. We already have Chido to play as CF so if we can get the 2 behind to contribute with goals we should be OK.
    strengthen the CB, RWB, and midfield area.
    We may have to trust some of our youth and under 21s for next year. They could save us millions.

  2. What are the duties of the so called Technical Experts at MU,.can’t they see that his system aint working so should’t they be advising to change as we don’t have the players to play his system if we can’t score goals the lets stop the opposition scoring goals that possibly will give the playing group more confidence.

