Report: Chido Obi Martin’s reasons for Arsenal exit made clear

Chido Obi-Martin did not leave Arsenal over lack of money – rather it was game time, according to reports.

The youngster defected between the Premier League rivals last year, but it was nothing to do with getting a bigger pay packet.

The Daily Mail report that ‘the feeling he had a better shot at cracking the first team’.

Now Arsenal have seen two of their promising young talents, Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven, make the switch to Man United in just a matter of months.

Obi has already made his senior debut for Manchester United, featuring in a game against Tottenham, while Heaven has been included on the bench for United’s last two matches under Ruben Amorim.

What Fabrizio Romano has said on the two departures for Arsenal

Despite initial disappointment, Arsenal aren’t dwelling on the departures, it is thought, According to Fabrizio Romano, the club made serious efforts to keep both players, offering them competitive contracts, but ultimately respected their decisions to move on.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano explained: “Arsenal were disappointed when Chido Obi left in the summer and Ayden Heaven followed in January, as they tried to keep both and offered important contracts. But no one is losing sleep over it.

“The club did everything they could, and at the end of the day, Arsenal are still producing top talent. Mikel Arteta trusts the academy for the long term, as seen with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.”

While Arsenal wanted to keep both players, they were far less concerned about losing Heaven compared to Obi.

According to The Telegraph, the club saw Heaven as far down the pecking order, with established defenders like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, and Jurrien Timber ahead of him. Given the depth in that position, Arsenal felt it didn’t make sense to go all out to retain him.