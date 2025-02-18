Mason Greenwood has performed well for Marseille this season (Photo from Icon Sport)

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Mason Greenwood – and this could potentially boost Manchester United’s bank balance thanks to their sell-on clause.

TBR Football has revealed that Man United are continuing to keep a close eye on Greenwood, who is thriving in France with Marseille. The 23-year-old forward has racked up 14 goals and three assists in Ligue 1 this season. And this has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

While United have no plans to activate their buy-back clause, they could still cash in if Greenwood secures a big move this summer.

The outlet states that Barcelona remain the frontrunners for Greenwood’s signature, with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and PSG also in the mix, while we reported on a Premier League club’s interest in the attacker.

United sold Greenwood to Marseille for £26.6m in July 2024, securing a 50% sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona push for Mason Greenwood

It’s thought that Bayern have now stepped up their interest, with it reported that their scouts in attendance as Marseille thrashed St Etienne 5-1 over the weekend. Greenwood was on target yet again, converting from the penalty spot to take his tally to 14 league goals this season – and help push Marseille into second place.

With Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman all facing uncertain futures, Greenwood is firmly on Bayern’s radar as a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have admired the 23-year-old since his impressive loan spell at Getafe, where he contributed 16 goals and assists in 24 matches.