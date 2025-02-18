Report: Sporting CP winger ‘agrees terms’ with Man United as Ruben Amorim seeks reunion

Geovany Quenda of Sporting CP has agreed to join Man United (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to be closing in on a summer signing, with reports suggesting that Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda has verbally agreed to personal terms with the club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the highly-rated 19-year-old could be on his way to Old Trafford, with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim reportedly backing the move. Amorim, who previously worked with Quenda in Portugal, is said to be keen on reuniting with the talented winger in England.

Despite his young age, Quenda has made 38 appearances for Sporting this season, contributing two goals and five assists.

The Red Devil’s January transfer business was limited, with Amorim receiving just one first-team signing in Patrick Dorgu. The 19-year-old wing-back arrived from Lecce for £25 million and immediately slotted into the starting XI.

Financial constraints prevented United from making further additions in the winter window, as signing more players without offloading others could have risked breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). A similar situation is expected in the summer, but that hasn’t stopped United from planning ahead.

The club has reportedly set its sights on another wing-back to fit Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system. Initial reports from Portugal suggested that a deal was all but done to reunite Amorim with Sporting CP’s Geovany Quend – something which has now been backed up by Jacobs.

Man United look to reunite Ruben Amorim with Sporting CP wonderkid

The reporter said earlier this week that talks are moving in the right direction, and, crucially, Quenda himself is open to the transfer. Jacobs stated via GiveMeSport: “Yeah, I think the player is certainly keen on a move to Manchester United, and talks are progressing to see whether something can be pre-agreed ahead of the summer.”

Jacobs continued: “Manchester United’s valuation is below that of Sporting’s.