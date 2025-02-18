A fan wearing a denim jacket decorated with the Borussia Dortmund badge outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park on April 16, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

If Tottenham Hotspur truly want to improve as a club they need to start spending big, but in order to land Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, they’ll have to fork out €102m.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with Gittens, though would appear to prefer to bid somewhere in the region of €80m for his services.

Tottenham want Jamie Gittens

According to BILD (subscription required), that’s not even going to touch the sides with the Bundesliga giants, who want €102m in order to let the 20-year-old Englishman move on.

That would represent an incredible rise for the player who has 28 goals and 19 assists in his 113 career appearances to date (transfermarkt).

Gittens, dubbed the next Jude Bellingham, would certainly fit into Ange Postecoglou’s effervescent attacking system and bring that extra bit of quality that the North Londoners have been lacking.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Whether Daniel Levy is willing to invest such a significant sum on one player is another question entirely.

The overriding issue for Spurs is how tightly the chairman holds onto the purse strings, as it’s abundantly clear Postecoglou is hamstrung to a certain degree because of the lack of financial backing from above.

Jamie Gittens will cost Tottenham €102m

Ultimately, it’s the manager that always seems to carry the can for the lack of progress, however, the job is almost impossible when you’ve theoretically got one hand tied behind your back.

The incredible amount of injuries (Premier Injuries) that Spurs have had to endure over the past few months hasn’t helped, and, once again, the club are petering towards another under-par campaign.

The cacophony of boos from the stands are getting louder, and one has to wonder how bad it’s got to get before Daniel Levy either unburdens his manager with financial freedom or exits stage left.