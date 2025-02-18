Heorhii Sudakov of FC Shakhtar Donetsk runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Stade Brestois 29 at Arena AufSchalke on January 22, 2025 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

West Ham could be looking to replace Carlos Soler this summer, and Graham Potter already apparently has his eyes on a £54m replacement.

It was reported a month ago that the Hammers were close to sealing a pre-agreement with Soler in order to make his loan move a permanent one in the summer.

Soler has also impressed Graham Potter during the latter’s short time at the club.

Carlos Soler could be replaced by Georgiy Sudakov

However, it’s being reported that the East Londoners are looking at a €54m-rated ace as a potential replacement for the 28-year-old Spaniard.

Give Me Sport suggest that West Ham are the latest club to throw their hat into the ring for Shakhtar Donetsk’s brilliant, Georgiy Sudakov.

The Ukrainian club will apparently demand £54m for his services, and that’s perhaps why Porto, Napoli and Man City have all failed with previous interest in the player.

The 22-year-old playmaker has an impressive 10 goals and three assists in 25 games this season (transfermarkt), so it’s easily understood why he’s attracting interest and just as easily understood why Shakhtar are going to make any move a difficult one to complete for any interested parties.

Of course, a move into one of European football’s elite leagues will be a step up in quality for the player, and we’ve already seen it prove to be too much for his countryman, Mykhailo Mudryk, to handle.

Is Carlos Soler on his bike after 24/25?

For such an investment, any clubs would want to have a virtual cast iron guarantee that they’ll get a semi-immediate return on their investment, but that might not initially be the case.

It’s believed that Potter will rip the guts out of West Ham’s current squad in the summer and will concentrate on bringing in younger and hungrier players, and to that end, Sudakov fits the bill.

Just how will David Sullivan will be to invest a club record figure is another story entirely.