Simon Mignolet of Club Brugge dives as Ademola Lookman of Atalanta shoots and misses from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match . (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

After Atalanta were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night, it didn’t take long for Gian Piero Gasperini to savage Ademola Lookman.

La Dea have been playing well in Serie A, and after a superb performance against Barcelona earlier in the Champions League, they were fancied to make it to at least the Round of 16.

Ademola Lookman savaged by his coach

West Ham target Charles De Ketelaere and his team-mates could only watch on in shock as Club Brugge tore the hosts apart in a one-sided first-half.

By the break Atalanta were 3-0 down on the night and 5-1 down on aggregate.

Step forward Liverpool target, Ademola Lookman, to reduce the deficit in the second half.

Atalanta’s hero in last season’s Europa League final then became their villain after a woeful penalty kick which, if he’d scored, would surely have given the home side the impetus with half an hour still to play.

In his post-match press conference, attended by representatives of CaughtOffside, Gasperini didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the striker.

Gasperini throws Ademola Lookman under the bus

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal, he took the ball despite Retegui and De Keteleare available to take it.

“I didn’t like what Lookman did.”

If ever there was an example of throwing a player under the bus, this was it.

There’s no escaping the fact that it was indeed a very poor penalty, however, for Gasperini to essentially blame Atalanta’s Champions League exit on the striker’s failure from 12 yards is very poor form indeed.

On the night the hosts were out thought and out-fought, and Gasperini needs to look at the collective for the truer reflection as to why it was Club Brugge who progressed.