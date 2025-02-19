Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon celebrate for Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal would reportedly have to make Alexander Isak the second most expensive footballer ever in order to sign him from Newcastle United this summer.

The Sweden international has been on fire in the Premier League this season, and it’s not too surprising to hear that Newcastle have no intention of letting him go.

It seems Arsenal are eager to do a deal for Isak, but their pursuit has been dealt a significant blow as it seems he’d cost over £160m, according to a report from the Sun.

Isak would be a dream signing for the Gunners, who need a top centre-forward as soon as possible, but it just looks like this raid on Newcastle isn’t at all realistic.

The Magpies have Isak tied down to a contract until 2028,, so they’re under little pressure to ease their huge demands here.

Alexander Isak surely too expensive for Arsenal – who else could they sign?

Isak simply doesn’t look affordable for Arsenal, or indeed anyone, so the north London giants will have to consider alternatives.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is another fine talent, and he’s been linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mirror and others in recent times.

At the moment, Isak is probably the better player, but Sesko is younger, so could improve enough to become even better in the next few years.

Some other top strikers who could be worth watching would also include Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Mateo Retegui, but it remains to be seen if they’re going to be on Arsenal’s radar.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope they can keep Isak and continue to build a team that can challenge for the top four, and soon perhaps even be serious title contenders.