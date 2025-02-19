Liverpool FC corner flag at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential summer transfer window move for in-form Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The talented 23-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle this season, contributing a total of nine goals and six assists in all competitions so far.

Gordon previously came up through Everton’s academy, but it now looks like Liverpool are eyeing up a slightly controversial move for the former Toffees player.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, who state that Gordon is on Liverpool’s radar in case Luis Diaz leaves Anfield.

The England international certainly looks like he could do an important job for LFC, though of course most of the club’s fans will be hoping Diaz stays.

Liverpool to make changes out wide this summer?

Diaz has shone during his time at Liverpool and it would surely make sense to try to keep the Colombia international if possible, though speculation over his future just won’t seem to go away.

A recent report from Todo Fichajes claimed that Barcelona were keen on Diaz, as well as Saudi Pro League clubs, so it might be wise for Liverpool to think about a potential replacement.

Gordon looks like he’d be a good fit, so if a deal is possible then perhaps the Reds don’t need to have too much fear about losing Diaz.

Still, it could be a lot of upheaval for Liverpool in a summer where they also face the risk of losing all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk on free transfers.

That would leave the club with a lot of work to do in the transfer market, so they could do without also having to think about dealing with Diaz’s departure and identifying a replacement.